Visit Bahrain.bh for Driving School Services!

As the world continues to combat the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), online services are more important than ever before. Citizens and residents looking to obtain a driving license in the Kingdom will be happy to know that the process is now further streamlined thanks to a range of driving school services being available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

Provided by the General Directorate of Traffic (GDT), these services offer citizens and residents an efficient and convenient way of managing everything related to driving education and awareness. This includes a theoretical lecture, which students can attend virtually by accessing one of three videos available in English, Arabic and Urdu. Driving students can also use the service to search for driving instructors, book or reschedule driving tests, and renew learner driving licenses for private vehicles and motorcycles.

Users will need to register for an eKey to access the full range of driving school services.

For more information, please call 8008011.