Embassy of Malaysia in Bahrain hosted an event to present “Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020” to travel agencies, airline companies and media in Bahrain. The event took place at Bushido Restaurant and Lounge in Seef.

The presentation was done by His Excellency Agus Salim bin Yusof, Ambassador of Malaysia to Bahrain, who expressed his appreciation to the guests for their presence and for their continuous efforts in promoting Malaysia as a tourist destination. According to him, Malaysia had conducted Visit Malaysia Year in 1990, 1994, 2007, 2014, each time saw the increase of tourist arrivals and income generated from tourism. The first Visit Malaysia Year in 1990 recorded 7.4 million tourist arrivals and USD 1.1 billion of income. For “Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020”, Malaysia is targeting for 30 million tourist arrivals who would generate USD 24 billion of income for the country.

What is special about “Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020” is that 124 events and 40 festivals have been planned for the year to be enjoyed by foreign tourists. The events and festivals are wide-ranging, covering arts, culture, food, music, sports, adventure and shopping. Shopping malls and shops will also offer promotions and special discounts.

The Malaysian Government also declared year 2020 as the Malaysia Year of Healthcare Travel. Everyone is invited to seek health and wellness treatments in Malaysia, while enjoying the country’s tourism attractions. Malaysia’s healthcare services are of world class quality, easily accessible and competitively affordable. Malaysia has been named as “Destination of the Year” for healthcare travel for three straight years by the International Medical Travel Journal. In 2018, Malaysia received over 1.2 million healthcare travellers.

4-minute latest promotional video on Malaysian tourism was shown to the guests before they enjoyed a buffet of Japanese cuisine.