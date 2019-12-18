Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020

Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020

Embassy of Malaysia in Bahrain hosted an event to present “Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020” to travel agencies, airline companies and media in Bahrain.  The event took place at Bushido Restaurant and Lounge in Seef.

The presentation was done by His Excellency Agus Salim bin Yusof, Ambassador of Malaysia to Bahrain, who expressed his appreciation to the guests for their presence and for their continuous efforts in promoting Malaysia as a tourist destination.  According to him, Malaysia had conducted Visit Malaysia Year in 1990, 1994, 2007, 2014, each time saw the increase of tourist arrivals and income generated from tourism.  The first Visit Malaysia Year in 1990 recorded 7.4 million tourist arrivals and USD 1.1 billion of income.  For “Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020”, Malaysia is targeting for 30 million tourist arrivals who would generate USD 24 billion of income for the country.

What is special about “Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020” is that 124 events and 40 festivals have been planned for the year to be enjoyed by foreign tourists.  The events and festivals are wide-ranging, covering arts, culture, food, music, sports, adventure and shopping.  Shopping malls and shops will also offer promotions and special discounts.

The Malaysian Government also declared year 2020 as the Malaysia Year of Healthcare Travel.  Everyone is invited to seek health and wellness treatments in Malaysia, while enjoying the country’s tourism attractions.  Malaysia’s healthcare services are of world class quality, easily accessible and competitively affordable.  Malaysia has been named as “Destination of the Year” for healthcare travel for three straight years by the International Medical Travel Journal.  In 2018, Malaysia received over 1.2 million healthcare travellers.

4-minute latest promotional video on Malaysian tourism was shown to the guests before they enjoyed a buffet of Japanese cuisine.

Previous articleBTEA Welcomes Two Cruise Ships MSC Bellisima and AIDAprima
Next articleHydrate your Skin

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

BTEA Welcomes Two Cruise Ships MSC Bellisima and AIDAprima

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) announced the arrival of two cruise ships MSC Bellisima and AIDAprima on December 11th, carrying more than...
Read more
PR This Week

CBB launches a new liquidity management tool (Single binding Wa’ad) for the Islamic retail banks

As part of the ongoing efforts towards the development of Islamic banking and promoting liquidity managment for Islamic retail banks, the Central Bank of...
Read more
PR This Week

Gulf Air Achieves Total Bahrainisation for Second Officer Pilots

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, is proud to announce that it has achieved 100% Bahrainisation for its second officer...
Read more
PR This Week

Three Brave Model Mothers honoured by RCO

A ceremony honouring award-winning model mothers was held under the patronage of Representative of His Majesty the King for Charity Work and Royal Charity...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain Airport Company CEO highlights the importance of airline readiness for new terminal launch

All airlines operating out of Bahrain International Airport (BIA) are expected to be fully prepared and ready for the launch of the new Passenger...
Read more
PR This Week

Khalifa Bin Salman Port celebrates a decade of contribution to Bahrain’s economic development

The Kingdom’s only commercial port and one of the most efficient ports in the region, Khalifa Bin Salman Port (KBSP) is celebrating ten years...
Read more

MOST READ

Three Brave Model Mothers honoured by RCO

PR This Week
A ceremony honouring award-winning model mothers was held under the patronage of Representative of His Majesty the King for Charity Work and Royal Charity...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

We Shine Together!

As the Kingdom celebrates the 48th National Day, each nook and corner in the island are decked up in red and white to commemorate...
PR This Week

Bahrain Airport Company CEO highlights the importance of airline readiness for new terminal launch

All airlines operating out of Bahrain International Airport (BIA) are expected to be fully prepared and ready for the launch of the new Passenger...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Achieves Total Bahrainisation for Second Officer Pilots

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, is proud to announce that it has achieved 100% Bahrainisation for its second officer...
Sports This Week

Bahrain’s Golden Victory at the Arabian Gulf Cup

On December 8th, 2019, Bahrain won its first Arabian Gulf Cup. A golden victory, the journey was against tremendous odds yet finally surfacing victorious. 2000+...
PR This Week

BTEA Welcomes Two Cruise Ships MSC Bellisima and AIDAprima

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) announced the arrival of two cruise ships MSC Bellisima and AIDAprima on December 11th, carrying more than...
Yoga

Anandamaya Kosha

As per yogic philosophy the fifth of the five layers, or sheaths, of the body, referred to as the pancha koshas, is known as...
PR This Week

Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020

Embassy of Malaysia in Bahrain hosted an event to present “Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020” to travel agencies, airline companies and media in Bahrain. ...
PR This Week

CBB launches a new liquidity management tool (Single binding Wa’ad) for the Islamic retail banks

As part of the ongoing efforts towards the development of Islamic banking and promoting liquidity managment for Islamic retail banks, the Central Bank of...
iGA

Bahrain.bh allows you to notarize legal documents 24/7

Notarizing legal documents is an essential service offered by the government, but it can be considerably time-consuming if not done online. Like with many...
Inside Bahrain

GPIC: 40 Years in Leading Bahrain’s Petrochemicals Sector

Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC) is a joint venture equally owned by Bahrain-based National Oil and Gas Authority, Saudi-based SABIC Agri-Nutrients Investment Company and...
Entrepreneurial Journey

A Diamond in the Dark has no Value by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Our Al Adil Trading Company was flourishing and getting acknowledgement in the GCC region. Despite being the Managing Director of a successful company, I...
Beauty

Hydrate your Skin

Your skin becomes dehydrated over time due to various reasons. Here are some tips to achieve hydrated skin. Exfoliation is a necessary step to maintain...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain National Day Celebrations 2019

Organised by The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) a wide variety of programs for cultural celebrations mark the festive occasion across the...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Dhananjay Mahadev Datar, CMD, Al Adil Group, UAE Bahrain,Oman Saudi Arabia & India.

A Diamond in the Dark has no Value by Dhananjay Mahadev...

anandmaya kosha

Anandamaya Kosha

Hydrate your Skin

Hydrate your Skin

MSC Bellisima and AIDAprima

BTEA Welcomes Two Cruise Ships MSC Bellisima and AIDAprima