Thursday, December 19, 2019
VIVA awarded Best Mobile Wallet Platform

VIVA Bahrain wins “Best Mobile Wallet Platform” at Global Business Outlook Awards 2019

VIVA Bahrain, the Kingdom’s leading telecommunications service provider, has won the distinguished “Best Mobile Wallet Platform” from the Global Business Outlook Awards 2019. This recognises VIVA Cash as a groundbreaking application offering consumers the very latest secure and convenient digital mobile wallet technology for everyday payments with a value-added service of domestic and international remittances.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of VIVA Bahrain, commented: “We are honored to be awarded the Best Mobile Wallet Platform award from the Global Business Outlook Awards 2019.  This recognition is a testimony for VIVA Cash as the most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions in Bahrain. With business and private life becoming increasingly digitized with the usage of online solutions by the local community, there is a growing market need for sophisticated and secure digital payments in Bahrain. VIVA Cash aptly addresses this while enabling us to be at the forefront of supporting Bahrain progress towards its vision of evolving into a digital economy”.

VIVA Cash offers international and domestic remittance services, card-less ATM withdrawals, utility and bill and QR code payments for everyday payments at more than 3,500 merchant locations which includes retailers, food and beverage outlets, healthcare centres, and entertainment complexes. Users of VIVA Cash can easily add money to their mobile wallets using their debit cards or by using SADAD’s 800+ kiosks across the Kingdom. VIVA Cash also offers salary disbursement solution to all companies and employees can receive their monthly salaries through VIVA Cash. Finally, VIVA Cash customers can discover discounts, cashbacks, upgrades, and free items at their favourite merchants and see the history of their spends.

The Global Business Outlook awards is a UK – based company aimed to recognise and reward excellence in business to companies all over the globe, both in the public and private sector.

