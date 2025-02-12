Vivian Dsena Honored at Grand Fan Event in Bahrain

Indian television star Vivian Dsena was celebrated at a grand event held at the Ramee Grand Hotel on February 6, 2025. The event, powered by TIAH Academy Bahrain with hospitality partner Ramee Grand Hotel & Spa, Seef, marked Dsena’s first fan event in the country.

Dsena, known for his work in popular television dramas, made history as the first Indian TV actor to receive such a large-scale welcome from Bahraini fans. The actor has a personal connection to Bahrain, with family residing there, and considers it his second home.

He also thanked his fans in Bahrain for their continued love and support, saying that their affection made his journey memorable. “Bahrain will always remain close to my heart,” he added.

The evening was more than just a fan gathering; it served as a celebration of Dsena’s 17 years in the entertainment industry. The event also highlighted the strong cultural ties between India and Bahrain, bringing fans together through their shared appreciation for entertainment. The event featured a blend of entertainment, glamour, and heartfelt moments, making it a memorable occasion for both Dsena and his Bahraini fanbase.

Vivian Dsena is well-known for his roles in popular Indian television shows like Madhubala, Shakti, and Sirf Tum. His recent appearance on Bigg Boss 18 further solidified his place as a household name in Indian entertainment.