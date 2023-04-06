VKL Holding and Al Namal Group partners with Johnson Controls- Hitachi

- Advertisement -

VKL Holding and Al Namal Group of Companies have partnered with Johnson Controls – Hitachi to distribute HITACHI cooling and heating products (PAC, RAC & VRF) in Bahrain. The distributor agreement was signed in a ceremony held at the Bahrain Gulf Hotel, attended by representatives from the government, principal consultant offices, and specialised companies and contractors.

SAACH International Trading, a sister concern of VKL Holding and Al Namal Group of Companies, has been a prominent player in real estate, property management, contracting, manufacturing, heavy engineering, trading, hospitality, health, marine, education, energy and power, business and exhibition centre, and entertainment centre since 1990.

Dr Varghese Kurian, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Namal Group of Companies and VKL Holding, Mr Ahmed Aqeel, GM – MEA (Johnson controls Hitachi) & Mr Ahmed Eldessouki, Senior products manager MEA (Johnson controls Hitachi) along with other senior representatives of both organizations.



Johnson Controls Hitachi, formed in 2015, has been a leader in the Middle East and Africa region, delivering innovative air conditioning solutions that improve people’s well-being in every corner of the world. Their products are designed to create harmonious spaces through industry-leading technology and are made to last.

The Hitachi Cooling & Heating brand has become an iconic life partner, bringing balance to people’s lives. Combining Japanese tradition and innovation, Johnson Controls – Hitachi has generated harmony in the spaces we live, work, and enjoy. With this partnership, VKL Holding and Al Namal Group of Companies aim to bring these industry-leading products to Bahrain and contribute to developing the country’s air conditioning industry.