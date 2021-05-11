VOX Cinemas, VOX Cineco and Magic Planet to reopen for Eid al-Fitr

Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, is pleased to announce that VOX Cinemas, VOX Cineco and Magic Planet will reopen for Eid al-Fitr in compliance with government guidelines. In adherence with the Ministry of Health, guests who are 18 years or older must be fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 and present a green shield on the ‘BeAware Bahrain’ app to gain entry and individuals below the age of 12 must be accompanied by a vaccinated or recovered adult.

Majid Al Futtaim’s entertainment destinations have undertaken extensive precautionary measures and put in place an all-encompassing sanitisation and physical distancing plan. During the temporary closures, extensive research was conducted to identify the top safety measures that would make guests feel comfortable about returning to cinemas and family entertainment outlets and the findings were used to proactively reimagine the guest experience.

Safe distancing ambassadors have been introduced and instructional signage has been installed to guide guests on best physical distancing practices. Guests are encouraged to enjoy a queue-less experience by booking their tickets in advance and doing top-ups online. To further minimise physical contact and exposure, contactless payment options are available. The capacity in cinema auditoriums has also been reduced by 50% in accordance with government guidelines and seats next to, in front of and behind a guest’s selection will be left vacant to allow for physical distancing.

Mohamad Halloum, Regional Manager, Bahrain, Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas and Majid Al Futtaim Leisure & Entertainment said, “We’re thrilled to bereopening our doors and welcoming back our guests this holiday weekend so we can start creating great moments together again. Guests can rest assured that we have gone above and beyond therecommended guidelines, designing an extensive range of new measures to ensure a healthy, safe and comfortable experience for everyone.”

VOX Cinemas, VOX Cineco and Magic Planet have stringent health and safety measures in place and are exceeding recommended guidelines. Surfaces will be cleaned and sanitised after every guest interaction to ensure the highest levels of safety. It is also now mandatory for employees and guests to wear face masks and have their temperatures checked upon entry.

Employees will also follow strict safety protocols to ensure that the highest levels of food safety are maintained. The protocols include regular sanitising of workstations, washing hands and using sanitising products before and after handling food and beverages.

Majid Al Futtaim was awarded ‘Best Innovation in Health and Safety’ at the 2020 MENA Leisure Attractions Council (MENALAC) Awards for the third consecutive year.

For more information or to make a booking visit:

VOX Cinemas and VOX Cineco https://bhr.voxcinemas.com/.

Magic Planet www.magicplanetmena.com