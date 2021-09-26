WafiApps – an Ecommerce Marketplace in Bahrain – Attracts New Investor

Listen to this article now

WafiApps, one of the leading ecommerce marketplaces in Bahrain, has successfully closed Series A funding round at an undisclosed seven-digit valuation. The round was led by Angel Investors and veterans from banking and payments industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Jacob Thomas, Founder and CEO of WafiApps said, “We are delighted to welcome the new investors in WafiApps WLL and excited to explore new opportunities in a rapidly growing eCommerce business across the MEA region. The pandemic has fundamentally changed business models and we are at the cusp of eCommerce explosion.

WafiApps is poised to enable large and small businesses take advantage of the eCommerce opportunities to not only embrace digitization and innovation, but also increase business portfolio beyond the traditional brick and mortar stores. We have aggressive plans to grow eCommerce business across the region and provide a seamless, convenient and secure experience to our customers and merchant partners.”

WafiApps WLL plans to utilize the newly raised funds for technology expansion, launching new products, differentiated customer experiences, geographical expansion, acquiring skilled and experienced resources to lead the Company in its next phase of evolution.

WafiApps provides home delivery service across Bahrain. The customers can choose from a range of payment options at the checkout point including any bank’s card, or cash on delivery. WafiApps also provides on-demand gift wrapping services before orders are delivered.