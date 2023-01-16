Ways to enhance Bahraini-Turkish artistic cooperation discussed

- Advertisement -

Chairman of the National Council for Arts, Shaikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, received here today the Turkish Ambassador to Bahrain, Esen Çakıl.

Shaikh Rashid bin Khalifa affirmed the depth of the deep-rooted Bahraini-Turkish relations, stressing the importance of developing artistic cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides reviewed bilateral relations, and ways to consolidate mechanisms of joint cooperation to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries. They also stressed the importance of holding joint artistic exhibitions and organising exchanged artistic visits.

The National Council for Arts Chairman asserted that the artistic fields enjoys the great support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the constant interest of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, which contributed to enriching Bahrain’s artistic movement locally and abroad, by providing all means of developing the capabilities of artists, and enabling them to actively participate in various local, Arab and international art forums.

He pointed out that the National Council for Arts embodies a guiding system for the arts sector, as it presents ideas and launches initiatives aimed at improving the reality of art, and contributing to overcoming the obstacles facing its path, noting that art represents a common language among peoples, creating bridges for communication among cultures, which strengthened their rapprochement. He added that art carries a noble message that promotes the values of love, tolerance and peace.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye lauded the distinguished level of the depth of the long-standing relations between the two countries and their friendly peoples, highlighting the importance of communication and exchanging expertise and experiences in the artistic fields.

She asserted that the progress currently witnessed by the artistic movement in the kingdom reflects the richness of Bahraini art.