‘We lead with care’ reaffirms Port of Salalah at its 16th Annual Global Safety Day

Reaffirming its safety commitment, ‘We lead with care,’ which is at the core of its operations and people’s well-being, Port of Salalah recently commemorated the 16th Global Safety Day, the employee safety campaign. As part of the annual international awareness-raising campaign across the APM Terminals network, Port of Salalah joined other operating ports to mark this drive towards employee safety for the 16th consecutive year.

Safety is a joint effort and is part of how employees and other stakeholders could work together to build an inclusive and collaborative safety culture across the port’s various business units. With this as a focus, Port of Salalah engaged its employees through presentations, workshops, and activities to listen, learn and respond to its people’s needs and create a safer working environment for all.

