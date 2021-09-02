Webinar Redesign the World: A Global Call to Action by Sam Pitroda

Listen to this article now

An inspiring event that brought together intellectuals and industry stalwarts from all over the globe, such was the spectacle of Webinar ‘Redesign the World’.

The virtual webinar took place on 24th August and was executed in the honour of world-renowned orator and author Sam Pitroda and his book Redesign the World. He has authored many books and has been in the telecommunications industry for 50 years now and his milestones have really inspired many of us across the world.



At the end of the event there were many interesting question and answer sessions which Mr. Sam ardently answered. The three esteemed panellists also had plenty to share about their view on the current situation and share their experiences.

The event was curated by Mr. Mohammad Mansoor, (Director, The Council, WorldYouth.Group and Founder and CEO of SAARA Group) thanking the leaders of the Kingdom of Bahrain. He said, “It gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction to be under the wise leadership of The Kingdom of Bahrain, His Majesty Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa who raised the concern and ensured utmost healthcare services to the citizens of Bahrain, the efforts of whom were even recognized by the WHO. We would also like to acknowledge the support by His Highness Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa through Fina Khair and His Highness Sheikh Khalid Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa through KHK Heroes Foundation, Bahrain.”



Mr. Mansoor also emphasised on the book ‘Redesign the World’, “which is a great eye-opener to the people all around the globe who must work parallelly to bridge the gaps and eliminate poverty and illiteracy.”

The moderator of the event, Shaikha Latifa Al Khalifa (Co-founder and CEO of Clever Play) who at such a young age has achieved so much in the field of innovative learning said that, “The year 2020 has been the year of learning. The year of learning that a Pandemic can stop the world literally in its tracks, the year of learning that innovation and change are important and the year in which we discover that a new normal is not just possible, it’s essential.”

Another prominent guest Mr. Mohammed Kooheji (Second Vice Chairman , Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry) stresses that “We have taken the pandemic as not a curse but a boon so as humans we can move to the next level. The children’s behaviour has changed; due to the lack of possibility of gaming, cooking was something that children picked up along with painting and it has become more interesting for them. The retail sector has gone through a difficult time, however, businesses have adapted to the situation and taken a step towards digital and social media platforms.”

Versatile and talented Sonya Janahi (Founder and CEO, Maya La Chocolaterie) quoted, “I always say what Dr. Peter says: that the best way to predict the future is to create it yourself,” which truly inspired us. She discussed on how the pandemic continues to be a highly personal, individual experience that is also an unprecedented globally shared phenomenon with wide ranging repercussions and also questioned Mr. Sam about his view on how to sustain the financial requirement of the country.

Dr. Ahmed Al Janahi (Founder and the Chairman Euro University of Bahrain, Kingdom of Bahrain) underlined on the issues like impact of Cyber Security or the lack of it.