‘Wejhaty’ is your trusted travel app!

If you’re planning to go abroad for studying, visiting family, or just looking to travel, you can save considerable time and effort by carrying out essential travel procedures through the ‘Wejhaty’ app, available through the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps.

Provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), Wejhaty app allows citizens to carry out numerous travel tasks online and with ease. Some of its key features include registering for travel, which facilitates communication between the Kingdom of Bahrain’s diplomatic missions and citizens in case of emergencies; allowing users to upload required travel documents; providing visa information and travel advice; receiving the latest announcements from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; contact information for embassies in Bahrain and diplomatic missions; and more.

Before traveling, users are reminded to check the validity of their ID card, which can easily be renewed a month in advance via bahrain.bh, as well as renewing their Bahraini passport through an eService provided in cooperation with the Nationality, Passport & Residence Affairs (NPRA), noting that it can be renewed one year in advance.

To download the app, visit the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps. For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh/Tawasul, download the Tawasul app from, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.