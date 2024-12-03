What A Weekend!

- Advertisement -

A Showcase of Culture, Luxury, and Athleticism

What a fabulous weekend it was in Bahrain! The island nation buzzed with excitement as it hosted a series of major events that captivated audiences and visitors alike. From the dazzling displays of luxury jewellery and fragrances at Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia, to the showcase of premium properties at Cityscape Bahrain. The community also enjoyed the educational and entertaining aspects of the animal show at the Mara’ee 2024, and the thrilling athletic performances at the IRONMAN 70.3 Middle East Championship. This weekend truly celebrated Bahrain’s rich cultural, agricultural, and sporting heritage, offering something remarkable for everyone.

The Mara’ee 2024 festival at the Bahrain International Endurance Village, gathered visitors of all ages. The festival offered an engaging blend of education, entertainment, and cultural activities, with a focus on agriculture, livestock production, and sustainable development. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in workshops covering topics such as hydroponic farming, dairy production, and modern animal husbandry techniques. Live demonstrations showcased innovative agricultural methods, capturing the interest of both professionals and enthusiasts.

One of the festival’s highlights was the display of rare animals, including ornamental birds, horses, and trained dogs, which proved to be a significant attraction. The Farmers’ Market celebrated Bahrain’s agricultural diversity, featuring a variety of high-quality local produce, such as fresh vegetables, fruits, and dates. The Bahraini Heritage Tent added a cultural dimension to the event, presenting traditional agricultural practices alongside interactive workshops designed for children and families. These activities included colouring, games, and hands-on experiences like planting seeds and creating simple agricultural products, effectively engaging younger visitors and sparking their interest in farming and sustainability.

Spanish horse shows captivated audiences with their exceptional skills and artistic displays, adding to the event’s vibrant atmosphere. Meanwhile, food trucks and a dedicated children’s play zone provided a festive environment with entertainment and culinary options for all tastes.

Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak, visited the exhibition, held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The Minister toured the exhibition, meeting farmers, breeders, and company representatives, and visiting the dates pavilion, which featured extensive Gulf participation. He highlighted the importance of Gulf participation in Mara’ee 2024, reflecting the exhibition’s regional and international significance. He noted the progress in agriculture showcased in the seventh edition, which contributes to food security and enhances agricultural and animal production. He also engaged with participants, listening to their impressions and feedback on the exhibition.

The Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia 2024 exhibitions at the Exhibition World Bahrain concluded successfully, drawing significant attention and participation. The events showcased a diverse range of luxury jewellery, watches, and fragrances, highlighting Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for high-end products.

Jewellery Arabia featured exceptional displays of gold, diamonds, and pearls, with over 650 exhibitors presenting exclusive and limited-edition pieces. The exhibition celebrated Bahrain’s heritage and craftsmanship, attracting both local and international visitors.

Meanwhile, Scent Arabia offered a luxurious experience with a wide array of niche fragrances, perfumes, and home scents. The event provided a unique platform for perfume enthusiasts to explore and discover distinguished fragrances from the Gulf and beyond.

The exhibitions attracted a refined clientele, fostering business connections and promoting Bahraini craftsmanship.

The Cityscape exhibition, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, also concluded with great success at the Exhibition World Bahrain. Themed “Live the New Luxury,” the event showcased the pinnacle of luxury living, attracting over 10,000 visitors from various sectors.

The exhibition highlighted Bahrain’s dynamic real estate landscape, featuring premium properties, world-class infrastructure, and lucrative investment opportunities. Attendees had the chance to explore cutting-edge residential and commercial projects, engaging with developers and industry experts.

Cityscape Bahrain 2024 also offered a platform for discussions on emerging trends and future strategies in the real estate and urban development sectors. The event fostered valuable business connections and emphasised Bahrain’s commitment to innovation and growth in the real estate market.

Finally, the Ironman 70.3 Middle East Championship Bahrain, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister was held near Reef Island. It attracted 1,500 elite triathletes from over 86 countries, bringing unparalleled energy and excitement to Bahrain.

The championship featured a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km bike course passing iconic landmarks like the Bahrain International Circuit, and a 21.1 km run through Sanabis. The event showcased Bahrain’s world-class competition and vibrant atmosphere, celebrating the spirit of triathlon and Middle Eastern culture.

A highlight of the event was the Ironkids, a fun-filled run for young athletes. This empowering event inspired children to embrace healthy, active lifestyles in a supportive and motivational environment.