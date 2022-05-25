What makes the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro our favourite smartwatch this year in Bahrain? Here are 5 reasons

Listen to this article now

If you are in the market looking to buy a new smartwatch this year, then there are some key features to keep in mind. The design and material used are important factors as they epitomise style and decide wearing comfort. Battery life and charging speeds are crucial because what use is a smartwatch without power? Moreover, the health and fitness tracking features are imperative and important as they give you timely updates about your health and physical condition.

- Advertisement -

Huawei recently unveiled the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro that comes in two variants: Titanium Edition and Ceramic Edition delivering a lavish, upgraded, and more convenient user experience. On top of its attractive and fashionable looks, the smartwatch also comes with an up to 14-day battery life with wireless fast charging, professional health management, new workout modes, in addition to other convenient life assistant features.

One of its biggest perks is that it is compatible with Huawei devices as well as other devices running on Android and iOS systems, and that is definitely an advantage if you are using devices from other brands. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the elegance on your wrist, an everlasting masterpiece, in many ways! It is available at a starting price of 149.9 BHD. Here is why it is our favourite watch for this season!

Premium ID Design

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro comes in 46mm and 43mm sizes. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition is equipped with a titanium metal case, sapphire glass lens and ceramic back case. Its premium ID design is clean and elegant appearance is prevalent across a variety of styles each embodying a blend of technology and art, while the Ceramic Edition is soft and elegant. Every detail has been processed with ingenious craftsmanship and fine polishing techniques, making it full of quality and lightweight, yet dazzling. Thus, it brings a soft natural gloss with excellent quality, highlighting its feminine and elegant features. Its high-end design is complemented by a Moon Phase function that brings to users unique watch faces from which they can observe the different phases of the moon as it changes. While this complication is often found in high-end traditional watches, it definitely adds to the elegance of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro and gives it a special luxury touch.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLIED high-definition colour display, while the Ceramic version comes with a 1.32-inch AMOLED HD coloured display. Both displays adopt 466 x 466 high-definition resolution, for a more delicate display quality performance.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition features a new and exclusively designed flower dial with dynamic effects; the five different dial effects show various shapes of flower as time goes. The dynamic flower dial that changes with time embodies design ingenuity with artistry. The vivid blossoming of flowers not only symbolises the passage of time in a fascinating way but also adds a fun twist in its presentation.

Durable battery life + Wireless Fast Charging

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro inherits the ultra-long battery life of the HUAWEI WATCH GT Series. The enhanced battery architecture provides the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition with 14 days battery life and 7 days battery life in intense usage scenarios while the HUAWE WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition comes with 7 days battery life in typical scenarios and 4 days battery life in heavy usage scenarios. The smartwatch supports the fast and convenient wireless fast charging. It only takes 10 minutes to charge for a full-day use (in typical scenarios).

Professional Health Management

In terms of health, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro series supports Electrocardiogram (ECG) data collection, which can accurately provide single-lead ECG measurements, real-time analysis, sinus rhythm and atrial fibrillation detection, and premature atrial and ventricular beat reminders for users and supports arterial stiffness detection, allowing users to actively prevent the risk of vascular diseases. It also offers all-round health management in heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen, sleep, respiratory health, and pressure, which helps keep tracking the changes in your body. With the HUAWEI Health App on the phone, you can synchronise real-time exercise and health monitoring data to pay close attention to the health of you and your family.

HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0+ does not only further improve the accuracy of heart rate monitoring, but also improves the accuracy of SpO2 monitoring: It increases the data processing capacity by four times, reducing the signal loss rate, and improves the accuracy of heart rate monitoring. Especially in workout scenarios, the accuracy of dynamic heart rate monitoring is greatly improved. At the same time, the output rate and speed of SpO2 monitoring have also been improved.

All-new workout modes: Free diving up to 30 meters

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Series offers an upgraded workout monitoring feature, providing over 100 workout modes, aside from the new free-diving mode, it also includes other professional workout modes like golf driving range mode, running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, cross-country running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon, skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, free training, elliptical machine and rowing machine.

The new HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Series is equipped with a professional Free Diving Mode: The watch achieves the EN 13319 standard, a ground-breaking diving-level waterproof performance, which can support free dive at up to 30 metres deep, accompanying its users to explore underwater wonders.

Stay connected right from your wrist

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro supports Bluetooth calls. In addition, you can receive read and reply to SMS messages right form your wrist thanks to the convenient message notifications. With Petal Maps on-board, users can also navigate their way around right form their wrist. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro also supports watch faces to bring consumers a more personalised experience. There are also over ten thousand of watch faces themes for download.