Where Every Second Counts!

It seems like we were just celebrating yesterday the first Bahrain Grand Prix race in the Formula One Calendar in 2004. The history of the Bahrain international Circuit “The Home of Motorsport in The Middle East”, is filled with success, growth, and expansion. It becomes. It became the first-ever circuit in the Middle East to host a formula one World Championship race on April 4,2004.

The Bahrain International Circuit places sports fans and Formula One enthusiasts from around the world at the forefront of its priorities. Today, it stands as a leading global home for motorsport in the Middle East, featuring an unparalleled entertainment world.

Together, we have achieved a rich record of unforgettable moments, including thrilling battles for victory, unforeseen circumstances, and of course memories etched in the minds of fans. There have been moments that almost stopped our hearts with fear. In our constant commitment and entertainment, we have been able to achieve unparalleled accomplishments over the past two decades.

Through our steadfast commitment to the highest standards of quality, we have earned the trust of global Championship organizers and audiences worldwide. Our exceptional presence is no longer limited to our region only, it transcends our geographical boundaries, enhancing our presence on the map and solidifying our reputation and performance as a trusted and respected Circuit everywhere.

Indeed, the record-breaking success achieved by the Bahrain International Circuit in the past, present, and future is attributed to an inspiring leader who has managed to transform his ambitious vision into a reality that we are proud of today “His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, The Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Additionally, credit goes to our exceptional “Team Bahrain” members, who are talented individuals with their accumulated expertise, outstanding performance, and dedication throughout this journey.

With Pride, Passion, and Performance, we continue to strive to expand the horizons of our dreams and maintain our leading position at the forefront. We constantly renew ourselves and take rapid steps towards shaping a future that adheres to the highest global quality standards and elevates it even further.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished so far, and we always look forward to achieving more success and accomplishments.”

Sarah Al-Hashimi

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC)