Where Every Second Counts!

January…

The First month of the new year has come to an end.

A month filled with great privileges, valuable lessons, new details, and important personal investments.

What a beautiful day, concluding the finest days of the first month of the new year. I spent it while eagerly awaiting tomorrow, a more beautiful tomorrow, where the sun will be smiling, radiating its infinite light. My mind is filled with ideas and plans.

It seems that this year is full of joyful events and pleasant surprises, a year of development and self-renewal, an important year that lays the foundation for a significant phase. It is a significant year that brings challenges but also holds numerous monumental events that transform the course for the better in all fields and aspects.

It is a year that overturns the standards and awaits a radical change. It is a year of creativity that carries abundant support, opportunities for progress, soaring to the summit, prosperity, and improvement.

February…

It is indeed a historic year and a global hosting opportunity for the Bahrain International Circuit “The Home of Motorsport in The Middle East”. We are celebrating our 20th anniversary of excellence and success, and preparing to host one of the most amazing events “The Formula One Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix”.

Achieving such a national sporting global positively motivates us to redouble our efforts and continue to work towards accomplishing the remaining objectives and visions.

Throughout the years, we have added new successes to our record of achievements, of which we are proud. We celebrate these accomplishments as markers of excellence.

However, what we have achieved so far is just a milestone in an ongoing journey that requires us to exert more effort and focus in the field of motorsports. We expect further encouragement from all sectors and society, and aspire to reach a stage where it can be said that we are the best globally.

Indeed, the achievement of this success would not have been possible without intensive preparation, meticulous strategies, clear plans, and the confirmation of the readiness of #TeamBahrain to engage in the battle of championships and accomplishments under the continuous follow-up and support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, The Crown prince and Prime Minister.

Having a clear vision of what you want to do and become in the future is crucial, regardless of whether you have achieved it yet or not. What matters most is that you have a clear vision, as clear as the Sun light.