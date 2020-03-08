The World Health Organisation (WHO) has commended Bahrain’s precautionary measures to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and protect public health.

Supreme Council for Health (SCH) President, Head of the National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa hailed the WHO appreciation. Paying tribute to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa for his royal directives to heed citizens and residents’ health.

He lauded the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister. Hailing the dedicated efforts exerted by the National Taskforce which contributed to containing the virus.

He reiterated the taskforce’s keenness on pursuing strenuous efforts to promote the national interest and the safety of citizens and residents. Implementing all world-standard precautionary measures to combat COVID-19.

He welcomed the report which was by WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean. Commending Bahrain’s strenuous efforts and precautionary measures to combat the coronavirus. Citing particularly the implementation of a comprehensive national strategy to contain and prevent the spread of the virus. This is led by HRH the Crown Prince.

Health Minister Faiqa bint Saeed Al-Saleh also commended WHO’s keenness on following up COVID-19 developments. Covering all countries of the region and the world. Adding that the report issued by the regional officer for East Mediterranean acknowledges the continuous efforts made by all members of the national taskforce. Ensuring the health and safety of all citizens and residents. She paid tribute to HM the King’s royal directives and HRH the Crown Prince’s keen follow-up.

The report cited the measures which were undertaken by the Kingdom of Bahrain, setting up a national taskforce to develop a strategy aimed at containing any COVID-19 outbreak.