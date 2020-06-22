Monday, June 22, 2020
WHO congratulated Bahraini Doctor's Day

WHO Chief congratulates HRH Premier on Bahraini Doctor’s Day

World Health Organisation (WHO)  director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on designating the Bahraini Doctor’s Day, on the first Wednesday of the month of November, and the launch of a prize named after HRH the Premier to honour outstanding Bahraini practitioners in the medical therapeutic and research fields.

Dr. Ghebreyesus welcomed the step which, he said, reflects honour and recognition of the health professionals and their strenuous efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and herald a better future for humanity.

WHO Regional Director for the Easterm Mediterranean Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari hailed HRH the Premier’s initiative to honour doctors and health professionals in Bahrain in recognition of their sacrifices in serving humanity.

He commended the Bahraini Doctor’s Day initiative which, he said, will yield positive results in Bahrain and serve as a catalyst to honour doctors and health professionals in the region.

Dr. Al-Mandhari stressed WHO support to such an approach which will have a positive impact on doctors and health professionals and develop the therapeutic and medical research fields.

He stressed the crucial importance of the initiative which came as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic, hailed the dedicated efforts exerted by to treat patients and those who came in contact with them despite all the challenges and risks facing them.

Dr. Al-Mandhari commended Bahrain’s  support to the World Health Organisation (WHO), particularly the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Previous articleBatelco Announces Participation in the AWS Marketplace CPPO

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

Global Appraisal for HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience Initiative

A number of Permanent Representatives to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) praised the initiative of His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser’s long cherished dream has come true

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) HH Shaikh Nasser...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

iGA to begin issuing revamped ID Cards for Bahrain residents

In line with its commitment to directives by the Minister of Interior, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to further develop all ID...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emphasises responsibility in following measures to safeguard the community

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

UNESCO approves celebrating HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience annually

The Preparatory Group of the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has approved His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

One million seedlings of summer flowers produced in Works Ministry’s nurseries

Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Minister, Essam bin Abdulla Khalaf, said that the Ministry’s nurseries produce one million seedlings of seasonal summer flowers...
Read more

MOST READ

Dell’s new USB-C hub is also a speakerphone for conference calls

Tech
With a huge chunk of the working world now working remotely, conference calls in Zoom or Skype have become a central part of day-to-day...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

UNESCO approves celebrating HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience annually

The Preparatory Group of the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has approved His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
Inside Bahrain

iGA to begin issuing revamped ID Cards for Bahrain residents

In line with its commitment to directives by the Minister of Interior, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to further develop all ID...
PR This Week

Batelco Announces Participation in the AWS Marketplace CPPO

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in Bahrain has announced its role as a Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, the fast-growing...
Uncategorized

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Unveils the All-New Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV

Ebrahim K. Kanoo, the exclusive distributor of Toyota vehicles in Bahrain, launched the all-new 2020 Toyota Highlander at the Toyota showroom in Sitra. Toyota’s...
PR This Week

Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee Agrees on National Frequency Plan

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 2nd meeting of the Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee, which was...
Sports This Week

High Confidence in our Bahrain National Football Team

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor President of the Supreme Council...
Uncategorized

iGA CE participates in webinar on Future of Digital Government

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, HE Mohammed Ali Al Qaed participated in the ‘Future Vision of Digital Government Through the Lens of...
iGA

iGA Offers eServices Bundle for Graduates via Bahrain.bh

School and university graduates are invited to finalize their graduation requirements through a bundle of eServices offered via the National Portal, bahrain.bh. Information &...
Inside Bahrain

Global Appraisal for HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience Initiative

A number of Permanent Representatives to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) praised the initiative of His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
Inside Bahrain

WHO Chief congratulates HRH Premier on Bahraini Doctor’s Day

World Health Organisation (WHO)  director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on designating the Bahraini...
Management Principles

Future of Workers by Dr. Jassim Haji

Millions of people around the world have been working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic and now experts are asking whether this “business as...
Sports This Week

BIC lauds 2 Seas Motorsport for faultless run in 24H of Le Mans Virtual 2020

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa congratulated today His Majesty the King's Personal Representative His Highness Shaikh Abdulla...
PR This Week

CrediMax MaxWallet and BenefitPay Partnership Agreement with Lulu Hypermarkets

CrediMax and BENEFIT announced the roll out of their Digital Wallets acceptance, “MaxWallet” and “BenefitPay” at Lulu Hypermarkets. Both MaxWallet and BenefitPay users will...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser’s long cherished dream has come true

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) HH Shaikh Nasser...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Batelco AWS

Batelco Announces Participation in the AWS Marketplace CPPO

Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Unveils the All-New Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV

Future of Digital Governments Webinar

iGA CE participates in webinar on Future of Digital Government

Charge and Win Winner

stc Bahrain awards a brand-new BMW X1 20i to the winner...