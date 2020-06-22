WHO Chief congratulates HRH Premier on Bahraini Doctor’s Day

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on designating the Bahraini Doctor’s Day, on the first Wednesday of the month of November, and the launch of a prize named after HRH the Premier to honour outstanding Bahraini practitioners in the medical therapeutic and research fields.

Dr. Ghebreyesus welcomed the step which, he said, reflects honour and recognition of the health professionals and their strenuous efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and herald a better future for humanity.

WHO Regional Director for the Easterm Mediterranean Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari hailed HRH the Premier’s initiative to honour doctors and health professionals in Bahrain in recognition of their sacrifices in serving humanity.

He commended the Bahraini Doctor’s Day initiative which, he said, will yield positive results in Bahrain and serve as a catalyst to honour doctors and health professionals in the region.

Dr. Al-Mandhari stressed WHO support to such an approach which will have a positive impact on doctors and health professionals and develop the therapeutic and medical research fields.

He stressed the crucial importance of the initiative which came as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic, hailed the dedicated efforts exerted by to treat patients and those who came in contact with them despite all the challenges and risks facing them.

Dr. Al-Mandhari commended Bahrain’s support to the World Health Organisation (WHO), particularly the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.