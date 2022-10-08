WHO director-general praises Bahrain’s health strides

- Advertisement -

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has commended Bahrain’s health sector.

- Advertisement -

He praised the Kingdom’s success in containing the spread of (Covid-19) pandemic thanks to early preparations and vaccination coverage at high rates, while continuing to provide basic health services by qualified national cadres.

He expressed his appreciation for the efforts which reflect Bahrain’s interest and high efficiency in the health aspect, in line with the goals of sustainable development and continued health coverage.

Dr Ghebreyesus made the statement as he met Health Minister Dr. Jaleela bint Al Sayyed Jawad Hasan, who is heading Bahrain’s delegation to the meetings of the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE).

Dr Hasan noted Bahrain’s keenness on meeting the WHO programmes and recommenness towards achieving development goals and supporting the health system.

The two sides discussed WHO efforts to confront and respond to outbreaks and infectious diseases through strengthening proactive and preventive plans and epidemiological surveillance, in addition to health financing systems and investment in financial and human resources, as well as insurance programs health and training.