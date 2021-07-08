Will Smith takes on the deepest pool on Earth, Deep Dive Dubai

Listen to this article now

The deepest pool in the world, Deep Dive Dubai, is a staggering 60 meters (197 feet) deep and holds 14 million liters (3.7 million gallons) of fresh water! The entire pool is also temperature maintained at a comfortable 30 degrees Celsius.

Deep Dive Dubai is set to open to the public late in July, but a couple of people have been invited to try this one-of-a-kind experience.

Will Smith shared a video of himself on instagram preparing to go underwater at Deep Dive Dubai.

“Deep Dive Dubai, I’m about to go down. Deepest pool on Earth … it’s madness,” he says.

Deep Dive Dubai is a new sporting venue with the deepest pool in the world. The pool has a sunken city complete with an abandoned streetscape, apartment, garage, arcade and other interesting features. An underwater world divers would be thrilled to see.

The 1,500-square-metre facility, which has been designed to look like a giant oyster, is also home to a dive shop, gift shop, as well as a variety of meeting, event and conference spaces, and large viewing areas.

An 80-seat restaurant, as well as a hyperbaric chamber are scheduled to launch before the end of the year.