Thursday, July 8, 2021
    Will Smith Deep Dive Dubai

    Will Smith takes on the deepest pool on Earth, Deep Dive Dubai

    The deepest pool in the world, Deep Dive Dubai, is a staggering 60 meters (197 feet) deep and holds 14 million liters (3.7 million gallons) of fresh water! The entire pool is also temperature maintained at a comfortable 30 degrees Celsius. 

    Deep Dive Dubai is set to open to the public late in July, but a couple of people have been invited to try this one-of-a-kind experience. 

    Will Smith shared a video of himself on instagram preparing to go underwater at Deep Dive Dubai.

    “Deep Dive Dubai, I’m about to go down. Deepest pool on Earth … it’s madness,” he says.

    Deep Dive Dubai is a new sporting venue with the deepest pool in the world. The pool has a sunken city complete with an abandoned streetscape, apartment, garage, arcade and other interesting features. An underwater world divers would be thrilled to see.

    The 1,500-square-metre facility, which has been designed to look like a giant oyster, is also home to a dive shop, gift shop, as well as a variety of meeting, event and conference spaces, and large viewing areas.

    An 80-seat restaurant, as well as a hyperbaric chamber are scheduled to launch before the end of the year.

