The winner of the World Triathlon Para Series crown is Lauren Parker

Lauren Parker has taken the crown at the World Triathlon Para Series Montreal, further extending a two-year long win streak and marking her 11th consecutive win in the short-course series.

The paratriathlon world champion took the lead on the one-lap 773-metre swim, then laid down the day’s fastest split on the 20.2-kilometre bike course before finishing strong on the run to finish more than three minutes ahead of the field, which included Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Kendall Gretsch and paratriathlon world bronze medalist Jessica Ferreira rounding out the podium.

With this dominant performance Parker continues to make a strong case for Paris 2024 selection, where she is vying for berths in both paratriathlon and para cycling.

She said, “I definitely had a great race and I’m glad I got the win with such an impressive field and a great start to my Paris Paralympic campaign.”

She will back up this coming weekend with an endurance feat of not just one but two races across the pond in the United Kingdom: WTPS Swansea on Saturday, followed by Ironman 70.3 Wales on Sunday.

More racing is also coming up this weekend for the Bahrain Victorious 13: Cassandre Beaugrand, Hayden Wilde, and Henri Schoeman will toe the start line at the World Triathlon Super Sprint and Mixed Relay Championships in Hamburg.

The individual races feature super sprint qualifier and repechage races on Friday to send the fastest 30 men and 30 women through to the Saturday three-stage eliminator finals which will whittle the field down to the last 10 competitors who will vie for a world title as well as Olympic qualification and World Triathlon series points.