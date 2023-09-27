The winners of the Ice Warrior Challenge at Ski Dubai announced

- Advertisement -

The winners of the 14th edition of the Ice Warrior Challenge, which took place today at Ski Dubai in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, have been announced. This year, the endurance challenge saw 500 athletes from 65 nationalities, including 200 Emiratis, tested both mentally and physically, as they took on more than 20 obstacles such as monkey bar swings, tyre runs and net crawls in sub-zero temperatures.

Prizes were awarded in three categories: Elite Fitness, Regular and Team. Both the Elite Fitness and Regular categories awarded the first three males and first three females to complete the 2km obstacle course, while the Teams category awarded the top three teams.

Elite Fitness Category Winners

Leading the Top 3 Elite Fitness Male Winners was Alexandre Fedotov with a finish time of 0:35:39.440. He was followed by Rich Zielinski and Humaid Al Muhairi with a finish time of 0:38:06.630 and 0:40:21.563 respectively. Tetiana Maltseva led the Top 3 Elite Fitness Female Winners, finishing the race at 0:41:15.402 Close on her heels were Karis Brown and Paulina Bascaro with a finish time of 0:42:19:948 and 0:43:48.898 respectively.

Khalifa Mohamed and Luz Barrios emerged as the overall 1st place male and female winners of 6 races with a finish time of 0:21:09.745 and 0:25:24.965 respectively. Not to be outdone are Mohamed Moulay and Nigina Lolakova with a finish time of 0:22:37.506 and 0:34:43.321 respectively. Completing the Top 3 Jad Hamdan and Zaynab Aboudan with a finish time of 0:22:59.201 and 0:35:44.754 respectively.

The Top 3 winning teams were Illyrian, Dubai Police A, Dubai Police Team A. Coming in 1st place is Illyrian composed of Xhaferr Gixhari, Rrustem Ahmetxhekaj, Skhkelqim Hetemi, Labinit Zenelei and Kushtrim Hetemi with a finish time of 0:22:35.373. Close on the heels in 2nd place is Dubai Police A composed of Abdullah Al Hosani, Nasir AlMaazmi, Omar Zaher, Sultan AlMusahali and Saeed Nabash with a finish time of 0:22:51.417. Completing the Top 3 is Dubai Police Team A composed of Rashid Ahmed, Hasan Mohammed, Khalifa Abdulaziz, Omar Abdul Samad and Khalifah Abdullah with a finish time of 0:29:26.806.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General, Dubai Sports Council, Hamel Alqubaisi, Vice President, UAE Winter Sports Federation, Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Basit Ali Abdul Rahman, Director of the Sports Affairs Department, General Department of Community Happiness, Dubai Police, Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, and Mohammad El Etri, Vice President, Global Snow, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment attended the Ice Warrior Challenge and presented the winners with their trophies and prizes. All participants received a commemorative medal and souvenir T-shirt once they crossed the finish line.

Ski Dubai and Dubai Sports Council regularly collaborate to host fun and unique events given their shared goal to improve community wellbeing by promoting a healthy and active lifestyle and making snow sports accessible to everyone.

Ski Dubai has recently been nominated for ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort’ at the World Ski Awards, a title which it has retained for seven consecutive years. For more information, visit skidxb.com.

ICE WARRIOR CHALLENGE FINAL RESULTS

1st: Tetiana Maltseva, 0:41:15.402

2nd: Karis Brown, 0:42:19.948

3rd: Paulina Bascaro, 0:43:48.898

1st: Alexandre Fedotov, 0:35:39.440

2nd: Rich Zelinski, 0:38:06.630

3rd: Humaid AlMuhairi, 0:40:21.563

1st: Luz Barrios, 0:25:24.965

2nd: Nigina Lolakova, 0:34:47.321

3rd: Zaynab Aboudan, 0:35:44.754

1st: Khalifa Mohamed, 0:21:09.745

2nd: Mohamed Moulay, 022:37.506

3rd: Jad Hamdan, 0:22:59.201

1st: Illyrian, 0:22:35.373

2nd: Dubai Police A, 0:22:51.417

3rd: Dubai Police Team A, 0:29:26.806