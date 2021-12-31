Winners of Fikra’s fourth edition announced

Listen to this article now

Three concepts have won the fourth edition of The Government Innovation Competition (Fikra), launched by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The winning concepts were selected by a Committee of Government Ministers in combination with a public vote.

The Ministerial Committee selected ‘Hawiyati Application’, presented by Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Ansari and Sayed Ahmed Hameed Ahmed from The King Hamad University Hospital, ‘Green by Grey’, presented by Hamad Badu from The Ministry of Works, Municipalities, and Urban Planning. ‘Nasmaek’ (We Hear You) presented by Muhannad Al Noaimi from The Ministry of Information Affairs won the public vote.

The Committee commented that the winning concepts aim to improve the quality and efficiency of government services provided to citizens and residents. The Committee noted that the concepts will be shared at a Government Executive Committee meeting, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Committee commended the participants’ efforts, noting that all 12 concepts that reached the final stage were of a high standard.

The Ministerial Committee consisted of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, HE Mohammed bin Ebrahim Al Mutawa, the Minister of Health, HE Faeqa bint Saeed Al-Saleh, the Minister of Industry, Commerce & Tourism, HE Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, HE Aymen bin Tawfiq Almoayyed, the Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs, HE Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak.

The winning ideas were selected following a comprehensive evaluation process. Fikra supports a culture of creativity and innovation by empowering public sector employees to put forward ideas and proposals that meet the Kingdom’s aspirations to increase the efficiency of government services, in accordance with the principles of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 and the 2019-2022 Government Programme.