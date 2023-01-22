Winners of HH Shaikha Noora bint Hamad Al Khalifa’s Dressage Show crowned

- Advertisement -
Under the patronage of the Al-Fursan Team Captain, Her Highness Shaikha Noora bint Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the HH Shaikha Noora bint Hamad Al Khalifa’s Dressage Show was held at the Bahrain Sports Military Association’s ground in Raffa.
As many as 75 male and female jockeys participated in the event, organised by the Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation (BREEF).
Ghalib Al-Alawi, BREEF Secretary-General, and Tawfiq Al-Salihi, Director of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s Media Office and Information Centre, Chairman of BREEF’s Public Relations, Media and Marketing Committee, crowned the winners.
