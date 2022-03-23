Winners of HRH Princess Sabeeka’s Award for Productive Families honoured

Listen to this article now

The Labour and Social Development Ministry today held a ceremony to honour the winners of the “Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa for Productive Families”, in its 16th edition, locally, and seventh edition, at the Arab level.

Chairperson of the Board of Directors of INJAZ Bahrain, HH Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Al-Mabarrah Al-Khalifia, and Chairperson of the Royal Life Saving Bahrain (RLSB), HH Shaikha Nayla bint Hamad bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, and Labour and Social Development Minister, Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, attended the award distribution ceremony, held today at the Capital Mall for Bahraini handmade products.

HH Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa honoured the local winners, including Ebtissam Yacub Lori family, who clinched the “Best Productive Family” award for their handbag production project, Awatef Hassan Al-Balushi, who won the “Best Bahraini Project” award for her Naqdah embroidery arts and hand weaving products project, and the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Company, which was granted the “Best Sponsor of Bahraini Productive Families” award.

Meanwhile, HH Shaikha Nayla bint Hamad presented the award to the representatives of the winners from Arab countries, namely Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Jordan.

The Khalid Mohammed Al Shraim family, Saudi Arabia, won the “Best Productive Family” award for their project to produce luxury dates, and Hadeel Fahad, Jordan, clinched the “Best Arab Product” award for their banana tree products project. The “Best Sponsor of Arab Productive Families” award was presented to the Global Village Dubai, UAE, and the Dulani Business Centre, Saudi Arabia.

On the occasion, Labour and Social Development Minister expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to HRH Princess Sabeeka, Wife of HM the King and SCW President, for her constant keenness to encourage productive families.

He affirmed that the prestigious award, which was launched in 2007, reflects HRH Princess Sabeeka’s keenness to empower Bahraini women and enhance their living standards.

He asserted that HRH Princess Sabeeka’s unlimited support has contributed to improving the quality of productive families’ products, stressing that achieving sustainable economic and social security, with the active participation of Bahraini women and families, and reliance on high-quality products, are among the goals set by HRH Princess Sabeeka and implemented by the Labour and Social Development Ministry in order to achieve equal opportunities and ensure gender balance.