Three winners received prizes for USD 500 for Kids Activity Book Competition Winners by RME

Reynaers Middle East (RME), the Bahrain-based regional office of leading European aluminium solutions provider Reynaers Aluminium, which is present in more than 70 countries around the world, has recently held the second draw for its exclusive educational competition.

RME launched the Reynaers Kids Corner Activity Book in January 2023 with the aim of educating the youth about the sustainability and use of international aluminium systems. The book presents information in a simple form that introduces children to big ideas using a dynamic approach that stimulates their curiosity for knowledge.

As part of the initiative, a competition is held each quarter where participants from all age groups can fill out the fun games in the activity book and submit their answers for the chance to win cash prizes. USD 500 were given to three winners each in the second quarter competition, which focused on acquainting participants with sustainable aluminium systems, its uses in modern architecture and its important role in preserving the planet; a global goal sought by governments, private enterprises and NGOs worldwide.

On this occasion, a special ceremony was organised at RME headquarters in Salmabad, where Mr. Ali Khalaf, Managing Director of RME, handed over the prizes to the three winners; Mona Isa Yaqoob, Mohammed Jassim Mahdi and Duaa Merza Ali. Complete details about the competition and upcoming draws are available on the company’s Instagram account (@reynaers_me).

It is also worth adding that this drive comes as part of RME’s solid commitment to community partnership, which is at the core of the Company’s corporate values that prioritise social development.

RME is the subsidiary office of the leading European specialist Reynaers Aluminium, which specialises in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable aluminium solutions. Reynaers Middle East is headquartered in Bahrain and caters to the entire GCC region in addition to Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.