Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Celebrates The 20th Anniversary Of The Group With An Incredible Flash Sale

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, celebrates the group’s 20th anniversary by offering an unmissable promotion of 20% discount on all routes across its network. This offers adventurous travellers the opportunity to discover a variety of must-see destinations and explore the history of charming neighbourhoods. The flash promotion applies to bookings made on 21st May, with travel dates to attractive summer destinations, including natural paradises and vibrant cities across its ever-expanding network.

The airline’s network includes a plethora of incredible destinations such as Alexandria, Ankara, Bishkek, Cairo, Dammam, Kutaisi, Kuwait, Larnaca, Muscat, Medina, Samarkand, Sohag, Tashkent, Turkistan and Yerevan, among others. These routes are now available on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app, both accessible in Arabic. With Wizz Air, ultra-low-fares and a well-deserved vacation are just a few clicks away!

The second largest airline in Abu Dhabi allows travellers to discover outstanding natural beauty and incredible history throughout Europe, North Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Highlights include Salalah, the unique sub-tropical paradise, the ancient masterpieces of Rome, Athens, and Cairo, as well as culturally-rich Baku and Alexandria, and many more destinations worth visiting.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “For more than 20 years, Wizz Air has been sharing the love of travel with all adventurers in the world. Today, we have strengthened our global position as an industry leader among the ultra-low-cost travel providers, offering affordable, hassle-free travel opportunities for all. We are proud of this milestone and will constantly keep on bringing innovations that travellers will enjoy to create unmissable memories all year round. This offer will allow adventure-seekers to embark on exciting summer experiences across our rich network of incredible destinations. We look forward to welcoming you on board our aircraft soon.”