Woman Wellness Programme and Free Medical Campaign for Non-Resident Nepali Association by Al Hilal

Al Hilal Hospital has always contributed and have organized several events for community wellness and engagement specially for women.

On 29th of October 2021, Friday, Al Hilal Multi Speciality Medical Centre, Salmabad organised a Free Medical Campaign Event for Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) at Al Hilal Salmabad Auditorium. Over 350 people participated in the event. Mrs. Aruna Ghising, Charge d’affaires, Embassy of Nepal, was the Chief Guest in the event and Mr. Asif Mohammed, Regional Business Head of Al Hilal Hospital was the guest of honour. Mrs. Sunita Lakandri was also a part of the event. The President – Laxmi Giri, Chief Parton – Chabbi Lal BK, Parton Raj Kumar Basnet, Parton Lal Prasad Pun, Chief Advisor and President of Nepali Club Kamal Shrestha, Senior Vice President Amar Shrestha, Women’s Vice President Krishna Kumari Gurung, Secretary Birendra Budhathoki, Treasurer Bhawana Acharya Panta and all the other team members from NRNA attended the event. Mrs. Aruna Ghising spoke about the importance of healthy life. She also praised Al Hilal Hospital Group for the social contributions they are making in the society and the advantages of Golden Previlage Card offered by Al Hilal Hospital.