Women in Aviation Bahrain Chapter unveiled during the Bahrain International Airshow 2022

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah announced the establishment of the Women in Aviation Bahrain Chapter during Bahrain International Airshow 2022. The Chapter will provide a platform for collaboration, helping to raise awareness of women’s contributions to the aviation sector, spotlight career opportunities, and promote the principles of gender equality.

The current board is comprised of men and women from organizations within the aviation industry who were appointed temporarily to help establish the Chapter. A new president and new board members will be elected and membership is open to both men and women in the aviation industry.

Mr. Al Binfalah said: “The establishment of the Women in Aviation Bahrain Chapter is a significant milestone for our industry. Women continue to play a crucial role in the development of aviation in the Kingdom, and having a dedicated Chapter that highlights their achievements and creates new opportunities for them to join our industry or advance their careers is much needed. BAC has always championed the principles of gender equality and frequently recognizes and celebrates the contributions our female team members have made to our success. We look forward to working with the Chapter in furtherance of its goals, which align with the Supreme Council for Women’s 2013-22 National Plan for the Advancement of Bahraini Women.”

The Chapter’s members can attend AGM meetings, share their expertise and insight into the topics on its agenda, and vote on all matters presented. Members will also have the opportunity to attend conferences that align with the Chapter’s objectives, speak at leading events, enter industry awards, and apply for educational scholarships.