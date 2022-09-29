Work begins at Sitra Mall

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Development Bank (BDB) has awarded a USD 12 million contract for a substantial renovation of Sitra Mall to Mohammed Jalal Contracting. The overall project aims to transform Sitra Mall (a subsidiary of Bahrain Development Bank) into a premier shopping and lifestyle destination with the introduction of enhanced retail options and new dine-in and drive-through restaurants.

Mohammed Jalal Contracting will be responsible for the refurbishment of the mall’s entrances, common areas, food courts, toilets, and other facilities, as well as the enhancement of the mall’s electrical systems, external façade, and road network.

For the past 18 months, Sitra Mall served as the primary site for the national COVID-19 vaccination drive in cooperation with the National Taskforce and the Ministry of Health.

The Sitra Mall renovation project is in line with BDB’s strategy to provide ongoing support toward the Kingdom’s private sector. This project aims to support the SME ecosystem in Bahrain in line with the Economic Vision of 2030.

BDB CEO Dalal Alqais said, “Sitra Mall’s accessible location and scenic seaside views are advantages that we are looking to leverage with an enhanced shopping, entertainment, and dining experience. The refurbishment will help to unlock the property’s potential and serve communities in and around Sitra, while also creating opportunities for business and investment. We are pleased to be working closely with our partners, all of whom have a track record of excellence, to deliver this project.”

Mohammed Jalal Contracting General Manager Heath Moxham said, “We are pleased to have been entrusted with this important project and will ensure completion of the planned refurbishment works in line with international benchmarks and the Kingdom’s governance frameworks, on time, and within budget. The renovation works will no doubt serve to increase footfall to the mall and enhance its profitability.”

The refurbishment works will take place in three phases, starting this month and are expected to be completed by 2024.

Sitra mall is now managed by Amana (Property Management), a wholly owned subsidiary of Edamah.