Worker Protection

Bahrain’s Bold New Initiatives

Marking the World Day for Combatting Trafficking in Persons (July 30), the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) chief announced the launch of several innovative services aimed at protecting and empowering migrant workers in Bahrain. Nibras Talib made the announcement at the kingdom’s first forum dedicated to this cause.

The new initiatives include providing all workers with a digital account as part of efforts to enhance the Wage Protection System. Upon arrival at Bahrain International Airport, workers will receive a free SIM card and an IBAN in partnership with the private sector, facilitating access to digital banking services and ensuring compliance with the Wage Protection System.

Additionally, the LMRA launched the “Working Together” campaign in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). This initiative aims to raise awareness about the rights and responsibilities of both employers and employees, aligning with Bahrain’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration.

Mr Talib also introduced orientation programmes for domestic employers and employees, developed in partnership with the IOM and the International Labour Organisation (ILO). These programmes include comprehensive handbooks and information sessions to ensure informed and fair work relationships, contributing to the creation of stable workplaces and the prevention of exploitation.

These initiatives reflect Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to protect migrant workers’ rights and combat trafficking in persons, reinforcing the kingdom’s position as a leader in this field.

In conclusion, Mr Talib, who is also chairman of the National Committee for Combatting Trafficking in Persons, affirmed that the fight against trafficking in persons is ongoing and requires continuous effort and close cooperation. The LMRA together with national and international partners, remains committed to this cause. He expressed confidence that, through collective efforts, significant strides can be made towards a world where trafficking in persons is a thing of the past and every individual enjoys the dignity, respect, and freedom they deserve.

Mr Talib was addressing an invited audience at the Gulf Convention Centre, emphasising Bahrain’s dedication to eradicating human trafficking. The chief highlighted Bahrain’s integrated strategy and collaboration with various government agencies, which has earned the kingdom Tier 1 status in the US State Department’s Trafficking in Persons Report for seven consecutive years. He also praised the establishment of the Regional Training Centre for Combatting Trafficking in Persons, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of frontline workers. The forum serves as a platform to share knowledge, strategise, and strengthen efforts to protect the vulnerable and bring perpetrators to justice.