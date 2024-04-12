- Advertisement -

Bahrain’s Initiative to Protect Expatriate Workers

Bahrain has partnered with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to launch an initiative aimed at safeguarding the rights of expatriate workers. ‘Working Together’ spearheaded by the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) marks a significant milestone in the country’s ongoing efforts to promote awareness, equity, and combat human trafficking, ensuring fair and just work environments for all.

The initiative seeks to promote justice, equity, and stability in the workplace by ensuring that both employers and employees are well-informed about their rights and duties. By nurturing a well-organised and safe labour market, Bahrain aims to boost productivity and achieve mutual satisfaction among all stakeholders.

LMRA chief executive and National Committee for Combatting Trafficking in Persons chairman Nibras Talib reiterated Bahrain’s dedication to enhancing awareness of labour rights. He emphasised that a well-organised labour market is essential for social and economic development.

IOM-Bahrain chief of mission Erika Broers said that ‘Working Together’ will mark another important milestone in the kingdom’s journey of pioneering initiatives to strengthen the protection of expatriate workers. She highlighted the significance of the project in supporting Bahrain’s approach to combating trafficking in persons.

“The initiative supports Bahrain’s approach to combating trafficking in persons and will contribute to raising the public’s awareness by adopting a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach,” she said.

Activities under the Working Together initiative will include awareness-raising events aimed at educating participants on Bahrain’s procedures to improve the work environment. Additionally, the initiative will inform the targeted audience about relevant regulations and laws pertaining to the labour market.

LMRA will leverage its digital platforms to distribute surveys, intending to assess the public’s understanding of workplace laws and identify any information gaps. This approach will facilitate a comprehensive evaluation of the labour market’s dynamics and ensure the effective dissemination of information.

Working Together underscores Bahrain’s commitment to protecting the rights of expatriate workers and fostering a conducive work environment for all. Through collaborative efforts and proactive measures, Bahrain continues to strengthen its position as a leader in promoting labour rights and social justice.