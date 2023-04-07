WorkSmart Launches Bahrain Hub at GITEX Africa 2023

- Advertisement -



WorkSmart for Events Management will organize the Bahrain Hub at the inaugural edition of GITEX Africa, which will be held in Marrakech, Morocco, from May 31 to June 2, 2023, and organized by the Dubai International Trade Centre.

GITEX Africa, the continent’s largest all-inclusive tech event, will connect tech titans, governments, SMEs, start-ups, coders, investors, and academia, to accelerate, collaborate, and explore new ventures.

Digital leaders will showcase their most recent innovations at the exhibition and provide numerous opportunities for collaboration and partnerships with their global counterparts to improve the growth prospects of the technology ecosystem and contribute to the shaping of a new digital economy.

Bahraini startups and ICT SMEs will participate in the Bahrain Hub at the first edition of “GITEX Africa,” alongside prominent technology and digital transformation firms, and hundreds of leading international businesses from across the world that engage in industrial and commercial activities in the technology sector.

The exhibition promotes trade and business among participants and expands the reach of their brands to a global audience, as companies gather to exchange the latest ideas and market trends in the technology sector and learn about cutting-edge technologies, innovations, and solutions in areas of artificial intelligence, digital energy, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.



Mr Ahmed AlHujairy, CEO of WorkSmart said: “A dedicated team from WorkSmart has taken all necessary actions to organize and promote Bahrain’s participation in this international expo. Providing all required resources to the participating Bahraini technology firms and enabling them to capitalize on this expo to showcase their digital products on the national and worldwide markets to grow their businesses, profitability, and competitiveness.”

Mr AlHujairy emphasized that the launch of this event reinforces the efforts undertaken by WorkSmart to enable Bahraini company owners of tech firms to grow their enterprises. This is accomplished by including them in activities that foster global networking, provide additional job prospects, and spur market expansion in North Africa. These activities also help to boost the number of significant technology investments in Bahrain and provide startup funding.

“WorkSmart will build on all of its previous experiences and successes in arranging the Bahrain Hub at GITEX Africa 2022 and in previous years to create an engaging environment for innovation, cooperation, and long-term growth. Furthermore, satisfy the expectations of participating companies while reflecting the advancement and integration of local companies and the Bahraini technology sector as a whole.” Mr AlHujairy concluded.