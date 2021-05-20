World Endurance Championship inaugurated in Pisa following Health Measures

Under the leadership of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs Captain of the Royal Endurance Team, the Royal Endurance Team is set to participate in the World Endurance Championship which will be inaugurated in Pisa, Italy.





Four jockeys representing the Royal Endurance Team will take part alongside HH Shaikh Nasser in the 160km race-course. They are Jaffar Mirza, Raed Mahmood, Abdulrahman Al Zayed and Manal Fakhrawi. HH Shaikh Nasser expressed optimism to achieve the goals set out for participating in the event, explaining that there are many objectives the team is motivated to deliver during the Championship. And he thanked the Organising Committee for putting enormous efforts to make the event a huge success.

On his part, Dr Khalid Ahmed Hassan, Director of the Royal Endurance Team, confirmed that the leadership of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa of the team in this prestigious event has a great positive impact on all the team members thanks to his unique leadership skills and enormous experience.

He further explained that the team is ready and raring to go thanks to the support provided by HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa. He predicted strong competition throughout the Championship, adding that it represents a great opportunity for the team to showcase its capabilities.

“The Royal Endurance Team always proves that the endurance sport in Bahrain is witnessing remarkable development and progress. We are greatly optimistic that we will occupy a podium place thanks to the presence and leadership of HH Shaikh Nasser,”





Inauguration

The event is set to kick-off at 9:30 pm, Italy time (10:30 pm Bahrain time) at the village hosting the event. The Royal Endurance team will feature wearing the traditional Bahraini thob, while Bahrain’s flag will be flying high.

Manal Fakhrawi: Proud to Participate in the Event

From her side, Fakhrawi expressed her thanks and appreciation to HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa for his continuous support to the team in general and her in particular, indicating that the backing and follow-up of HH resulted in her presence in the World Endurance Championship.

Meanwhile, Raed Mahmood underlined that the Royal Endurance team will do its utmost to confirm Bahrain’s advanced position in the endurance sport under the leadership of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

It’s worth noting 80 jockeys representing 32 countries will feature in the event, including from the Kingdom of Bahrain, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Iraq, Australia, Belgium, Algeria, Austria, Bulgaria, Belarus, Brazil, Poland, China, Chile, Croatia, Spain, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Lithuania, Norway, Oman, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, Switzerland, Slovakia, Sweden, the United States of America and Uruguay.