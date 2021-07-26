World Health Organisation Director-General arrives in Bahrain to open WHO Office in Manama

Listen to this article now

Her Excellency Faeqa bint Saeed Al Saleh, Minister of Health today welcomed Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, at Bahrain International Airport.

Her Excellency Al Saleh stated that; “the visit of the WHO Director General (DG) is momentous given the current global pandemic. It reflects the DG’s commitment to Bahrain and his admiration for our efforts in combatting COVID-19. Dr. Ghebreyesus has achieved notable successes both in fighting COVID-19 and more broadly in pursuing better global health. I am looking forward to exchanging knowledge and experience with the DG on how best to continue battling the global pandemic. ”

The Director-General arrives to open a new WHO office in Manama, which marks the Kingdom’s close cooperation with the WHO throughout the pandemic and serves as the next step in the capital’s development as a leading centre of health.

Upon arrival, Dr. Ghebreyesus commented; “I am delighted and honoured to be in the Kingdom of Bahrain to open the WHO’s 152nd country office. I would like to thank His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, as well as the government and people of Bahrain, for their hospitality.”

Dr. Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, accompanied by Dr. Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, will today visit Bahrain’s vaccination and testing centres where he will be briefed on measures taken by the Kingdom to protect the health of citizens and residents. The Director-General will also have the opportunity to meet some of the frontline health workers who have collectively managed to vaccinate nearly 70% of the population.

When asked, Dr. Ghebreyesus commented that; “Bahrain has always been one of the pioneering countries in the COVID-19 global collaborative response. Bahrain implemented a comprehensive package of public health measures to control transmission in the country from the very start, before the first case was detected in-country. Bahrain’s approach has been holistic, evaluating the social and economic impact of all health measures. Efforts have also been made to ensure full continuity of treatment for other health conditions. Bahrain has managed to vaccinate more than one million people with 2 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, ensuring that almost 70% of the population is now provided with an additional layer of protection against the virus. The vaccines were provided free of charge, regardless of citizenship status. Bahrain’s approach has been fully in line with the WHO’s mandate for universal health coverage and the regional vision of ‘Health for All by All’.”

A press conference will also take place tomorrow, following the office opening, giving Dr. Ghebreyesus the chance to remark on his observations of Bahrain’s vaccination success and the Kingdom’s efforts to diminish the impact of the virus.