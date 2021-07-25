World Health Organization (WHO) Director General arrives in Bahrain to open WHO office in Manama

Listen to this article now

Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO, is met by officials from Bahrain’s Ministry of Health at Bahrain International Airport as he commences a two-day visit to the Kingdom.

The Director General arrives to tour vaccination and testing centres and to hold a press conference to mark the opening of Bahrain’s WHO office.

Her Excellency Faeqa bint Saeed Al Saleh, Minister of Health today welcomed Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO, at Bahrain International Airport.Her Excellency Al Saleh stated that; “the visit of the WHO Director General (DG) is momentous given the current global pandemic. It reflects the DG’s commitment to Bahrain and his admiration for our efforts in combatting COVID-19. Dr. Ghebreyesus has achieved notable successes both in fighting COVID-19 and more broadly in pursuing better global health. I am looking forward to exchanging knowledge and experience with the DG on how best to continue battling the global pandemic. ”





The Director General arrives to open a new WHO office in Manama, which marks the Kingdom’s close cooperation with the WHO throughout the pandemic and serves as the next step in the capital’s development as a leading centre of health. Upon arrival, Dr. Ghebreyesus commented; “I am delighted and honoured to be in the Kingdom of Bahrain to open the WHO’s 152nd country office. I would like to thank His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, as well as the government and people of Bahrain, for their hospitality.”







