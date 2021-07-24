WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) OPENS OFFICE IN BAHRAIN AS MANAMA RECEIVES “HEALTHY CITY 2021” TITLE

Listen to this article now

Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO, visits Bahrain’s vaccination and testing centres and holds a press conference to mark the opening of Bahrain’s WHO office.

The government of Bahrain prepares to welcome Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO, as the Kingdom’s status as a leading centre of public health expertise is acknowledged with the opening of a new WHO office. Dr. Ghebreyesus’s visit comes as Manama was recently awarded the title of “Healthy City 2021” by the WHO. The city has been recognised for its commitment to creating an environment conducive to human well-being, the first Middle East capital to earn the distinction.

Dr. Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO, accompanied by Dr. Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, will conduct a two-day visit to Bahrain to officially open the WHO office in Bahrain. The establishment of the office in Manama will further develop an already close working relationship between the Bahraini Government and the WHO. The WHO’s presence in the Kingdom will facilitate the collaboration between authorities to ensure that the experience in Bahrain can be shared with others more easily especially on actions taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic most effectively.