Xiaohongshu Overwhelmed by US Users

American users have been migrating in droves to Xiaohongshu – a Chinese social media platform known as RedNote in English – in response to the impending TikTok ban in the US. More than 700,000 new users have joined Xiaohongshu this week, making it the most downloaded social network in the US on Apple’s App Store.

The contrast is striking – where Instagram and Facebook users are met with a relentless stream of sponsored content, Xiaohongshu users encounter a more organic form of commercial integration through key opinion leaders (KOLs) and authentic product discussions.

Xiaohongshu’s approach to content creation and monetisation also reveals a stark philosophical difference in social media development. While Western platforms have focused on engagement metrics like views, likes, and shares – often at the expense of content quality – Xiaohongshu has maintained a different vision.

The result is a more thoughtful, curated environment that serves multiple purposes: product discovery, shopping, travel planning, and community building, all integrated into one experience.

Due to the initial surge in accounts and content, the Xiaohongshu team was unable to effectively moderate and ensure that the app’s community guidelines were met and that they were complying with Chinese internet regulations. As a result, many users were able to post about and discuss topics that would not have normally made the cut.

The platform wasn’t designed for Western users, either. Adapting to their expectations fast enough would require significant investment and infrastructure changes that may not align with Xiaohongshu’s current focus on profitability and a potential Hong Kong IPO.

What was built as a product discovery and lifestyle community platform has temporarily transformed into something resembling American TikTok, with an influx of TikTok-style content flooding the feeds of Xiaohongshu users. Seeing their carefully curated space disrupted by content that doesn’t align with the platform’s original purpose, Chinese users have been increasingly vocal about their frustration.