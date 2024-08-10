Xpander Cross The Family’s New Adventure Partner

- Advertisement -

The Mitsubishi Xpander Cross stands out as the ultimate choice for families seeking a compact MPV that seamlessly combines style, comfort and functionality. With its impressive features, thoughtful design and advanced technology, the Xpander Cross is engineered to meet the diverse needs of modern family life.

Available only at Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in the Kingdom of Bahrain, for prices starting from BD 7,700*, the Xpander Cross comes with an exceptional warranty of 10 years or one million kilometers**, paired with excellent after sale service.

Renowned for delivering high-quality Japanese engineering and advanced technology, Mitsubishi offers reliability that you can trust, while Zayani Motors’ skilled professionals are committed to ensuring that every customer’s experience is seamless, from purchase to ongoing maintenance, solidifying Mitsubishi’s reputation as a leader in automotive excellence.

Engineered for Performance and Efficiency

At the heart of the Xpander Cross is a powerful and efficient 1.5-litre 16-valve Dual Overhead Camshaft engine, enhanced by the Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control (MIVEC) system. This state-of-the-art technology optimises power delivery and fuel efficiency, ensuring a smooth driving experience whether navigating bustling city streets or embarking on longer adventures.

The exterior of the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross is a statement in modern automotive design. With bold lines, dynamic contours, and a sporty silhouette, this compact MPV is designed to capture attention on every journey. The sleek LED headlights, daytime running lights, and fog lamps enhance visibility while adding a touch of sophistication to its aesthetic. The distinctive L-shaped taillights at the rear further underscore the Xpander Cross’s unique appeal.

Comfortable travel is essential for families, and the Xpander Cross doesn’t disappoint. Its class-leading ground clearance of 225mm allows it to handle various road conditions with confidence, making it an excellent choice for both urban commuting and off-road exploration. The advanced suspension system, paired with high-performance shock absorbers, delivers a smooth ride by minimising vibrations and jolts, ensuring that passengers enjoy every moment on the road.

Inside, the Xpander Cross boasts a spacious and well-appointed cabin designed with family needs in mind. The vehicle comfortably seats seven and features ample head and legroom across all three rows, accommodating passengers of all sizes without feeling cramped, while the smart steering wheel with cruise and audio controls enhances convenience during long travels.

Additionally, the Xpander Cross is equipped with a seven-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This integration allows families to stay connected and entertained on the go, with easy access to navigation, music and communication apps directly from the vehicle’s multimedia system.

Practicality is a hallmark of the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross, featuring ample storage solutions that keep personal belongings organised and within reach. Whether it’s snacks for the kids on a road trip or sports equipment for weekend activities, the versatile interior space can adapt to the changing needs of an active family.

The Mitsubishi Xpander Cross is not just a vehicle; it’s the ideal family companion crafted for comfort, style and practicality. Its robust features and advanced design make it a standout choice for families looking to enhance their travel experiences.

Book a test drive by calling Zayani Motors on 17 703703, or visiting the showroom in Ma’ameer, or visiting www.mitsubishi-motors.com.bh. For the latest news, offers and updates, follow our pages on social media platforms on @mitsubishimotorsbahrain on Instagram, Mitsubishi.Bahrain on Facebook and @MitsubishiBah on X. * Price is VAT Inclusive. ** Terms & conditions apply.