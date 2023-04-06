Y.K. Almoayyed Expresses Gratitude with Ramadan Ghabga Event

- Advertisement -

Y. K. Almoayyed and Sons Automotive Fleet division recently hosted a Ramadan Ghabga event, which was a grand success. The event took place at the Gulf Hotel on 3rd April 2023, Monday, and saw the presence of Y.K.Almoayyed Group’s long-time business partners, patrons, and customers from across the industry, making it a truly memorable occasion.

The Y.K. Almoayyed and Sons Automotive division is known for its quality automobiles and has consistently set the standards for excellence, not only in sales, service and spare parts but also in customer service and satisfaction. The division consists of some of the most iconic car brands, including Nissan Bahrain, INFINITI, Renault, Ford, Lincoln, and Almoayyed Leasing and Car Rentals, making it a one-stop-shop for all automobile needs.

The event was attended by some of the most distinguished personalities, including Mr. Mohammed Almoayyed, Director of Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, Mr. Alok Gupta, CEO, Mr. Ahmed Al Dailami, General Manager Nissan, Mr. Mario D’costa, General Manager Ford, along with other Senior Managers.

Mr. Ahmed Al Dailami, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain, shared his thoughts on the event and said, “We are honoured to have had the opportunity to host this event and express our appreciation for our valued customers. We cherish their constant support and loyalty to our automotive division, over the years. We are glad to have been able to successfully cater to their requirements and fulfil their automobile aspirations, ensuring their ‘complete peace of mind”.

Y.K. Almoayyed has always been the trusted name in automobiles in Bahrain, with 7 service stations across the kingdom. The event was a testament to the company’s commitment to providing the best customer experience and quality automobiles. For more information, please call 17732732 (Sitra).