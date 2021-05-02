Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons Bids Farewell to Japanese Ambassador

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons has recently hosted an official sendoff to bid farewell to the outgoing Ambassador of Japan to Bahrain, HE Mr Hideki Ito at the end of his current tenure in Bahrain. This event was attended by Y. K. Almoayyed & Sons CEO Mr Alok Gupta, Y. K. Almoayyed & Sons General Manager Nissan Sales Mr Anas Abdulla, apart from other delegates from both the Japanese Embassy and Y.K Almoayyed & Sons.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the attendees and the press at the event, Mr Alok Gupta, CEO, Y. K. Almoayyed & Sons said, “We are indeed sad to say goodbye to HE Mr Hideki Ito as he visits us for the last time. Our association with him and Japan has been an illustrious one especially with Nissan, one of the top Japanese car brands, being singularly distributed in Bahrain by Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons. We wish him all the very best for the journey ahead”.

Joining him at the event, Mr Anas Abdulla, General Manager Nissan Sales said, “We are extremely honored to be the sole distributors of Nissan vehicles in Bahrain. Nissan is one of the top Japanese car brands and extremely popular with the car lovers of Bahrain. We look forward to further business growth in the future, and we thank HE Mr Hideki Ito for extending to us his unfailing help and support over the years for this”.