Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons hosts Annual Customer Meet Event at Ramee Grand Hotel

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributor of Nissan parts in Bahrain, recently hosted its Annual Customer Meet Event at Ramee Grand Hotel, Seef. The event, which saw the attendance of their loyal Customers, Nissan Middle East dignitaries, YKA senior management & staff was a resounding success.

Among the distinguished guests were Mr. Mehdi Al Rais, General Manager – Aftersales, Nissan Middle East and Mr. Denys Golovko, Deputy General Manager – Aftersales, Nissan Middle East. Their presence added to the grandeur of the event and reinforced Y.K Almoayyed & Sons’ commitment to providing excellent service to our clients.

The event was a celebration of the customer’s loyalty and dedication to the company. It featured a vast variety of Nissan Genuine Spare Parts, Value Advantage Spare Parts, Nissan Genuine Motor Oil, Nissan Genuine Lubricants & Nissan Genuine Accessories. Mr. Ahmed Al Dailami, General Manager – Nissan & Infiniti, Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons delivered the keynote speech during the event. It was followed with musical performance, felicitation to the top performers, DJ music and dinner. The customers enjoyed the festivities and appreciated the recognition for their contributions to Y.K Almoayyed & Sons’ success. It also featured Genuine vs Non-Genuine Spare Parts showcasing the benefits of Genuine Parts. In addition, customers had the advantage to book orders through a Flash sale promotion which included special package deal for Nissan Genuine Motor Oil and Value Advantage Spark Plugs.

As a sole distributor of Nissan parts in Bahrain, Y.K Almoayyed & Sons take pride in the relationships they have built with their customers over the years. This Annual Customer Meet Event is just one way of expressing their gratitude to their customers.

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons looks forward to hosting more such interactive and engaging events in the future and continuing to strengthen their partnerships with their valued customers. For more details on Nissan Genuine Spare Parts, you can visit any of their nine Spare Parts branches which is strategically placed across Bahrain or call them on 17732732 or WhatsApp them on 37112112