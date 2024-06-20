Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons Hosts Artificial Intelligence Workshop

- Advertisement -

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons recently hosted a workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Downtown Rotana, led by Ameen Al Tajer – CEO of Infiniteware. The event brought together enthusiastic employees eager to explore AI’s transformative potential.

The workshop provided a dynamic platform for participants to delve into key areas of AI, covering foundational concepts and practical applications. It also featured hands-on sessions, allowing attendees to engage directly with AI technologies., along with hands-on sessions with the attendees.

The success of this workshop underscores Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons’ dedication to equipping its team members with the knowledge and tools essential for thriving in an AI-driven world. By fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing, the workshop has laid the foundation for continued innovation and growth in the field of AI.