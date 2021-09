Listen to this article now

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons (YKA) inaugurated its newest branch of tires & batteries and spare parts center in YK Auto Mall in Janabiya. YK Auto Mall is a one stop shop for all automotive needs that offers customers an added convenience for all vehicle models.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mona Almoayyed – Managing Director at YKA, and Mohammed Almoayyed – Director at YKA.