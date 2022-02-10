Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons Inaugurates State of the art Light Vehicle Inspection Center

Listen to this article now

Under the patronage of the Director-General of Traffic, Brigadier Shaikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulwahab Al Khalifa, the Yousif Al Moayyed Centre for Technical Examination was inaugurated in Sitra.

The state-of-the-art light vehicle inspection center at YK Automotive Complex in Sitra (Infiniti showroom) is the 8th centre in Bahrain with a capacity 200 vehicles daily. Approved by the General Directorate of Traffic, the state-of-the-art facility is qualified with certified professional inspectors with a smooth and quick process and comfortable luxurious waiting lounge for customers.

“we are proud to launch our Light Vehicle Inspection Center at our automotive complex in Sitra. We hope that this initiative provides an exceptional experience to serve our customers at their utmost comfort with our professional certified inspectors.” Said Farouk Almoayyed – Chairman at YKA

Those centres are part of the directives of Interior Minister, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, to assign the service to the private sector.

The centres, which operate under the supervision of the General Directorate of Traffic, were opened after fulfilling the criteria and training courses.