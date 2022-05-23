Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons launches newly renovated Nissan showroom in Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons (YKA), the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain, opened this week its renovated Nissan showroom, aimed at delivering upgraded customer experience across all touchpoints. Located in Sitra, the newly renovated showroom implements Nissan Retail Concept, the brand’s globally consistent brand experience, offering an improved facility design, seamless service process, and a digital environment that responds to diversifying expectations and lifestyles.

- Advertisement -

The grand inauguration of the event was attended by VIP guests, including H.E. Ambassador Miyamoto Mayasuki, Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Mr Farouk Almoayyed, Chairman, Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, Board of Directors of Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, Thierry Sabbagh, President of Nissan Saudi Arabia and Managing Director of Nissan Middle East in addition to local and regional Nissan executives, and a host of media and social elites from Bahrain. Taking centerstage was the Ariya, Nissan’s, first-ever EV crossover that made its first appearance in the country exclusively for the inaugural showroom event. The Ariya symbolizes Nissan’s forward-looking journey into the future of electrification and sustainable mobility.

Speaking at the event, Thierry Sabbagh, President of Nissan Saudi Arabia and Managing Director of Nissan Middle East, said, “At Nissan, we continue to place customers at the centre of our operations, and the Nissan Retail Concept creates a more integrated, holistic offering to meet the diverse needs of automobile buyers. With the Sitra showroom paving the way for other outlets in Bahrain, we look forward to continue working alongside our trusted partners at YK Almoayyed & Sons to keep delivering superior customer experiences.”

Mr Farouk Almoayyed, Chairman, YKA, said: “The partnership between YKA and Nissan is truly historic. Over the past few decades almost, we have not only delivered the true Nissan experience to our customers but also exceeded their expectations through exceptional service delivery. The new showroom further underlines our focus on enhancing customer service standards by delivering an innovative experience that is focused on their aspirations. With customer service as the focus of everything we do, the new showroom draws on the potential of both technology and superior design aesthetics, ensuring that every visit is memorable for our customers.”

Customers visiting the showroom can learn about the newest technology used in Nissan cars while the Nissan Drive feature will navigate customers through the brand experience. With its open floor plan, from the minute customers arrive, they are welcomed into a relaxing and engaging environment where they can interact with staff in the comfortable customer lounge as they familiarize themselves with the products.

With efficiency and convenience as at the heart, the Retail Concept showroom has superior aesthetics, with the iconic Nissan color scheme, and elegantly designed car display areas enabling customers to explore the vehicles to their liking and at their own pace.

The Nissan showroom, in its new avatar is located in Sitra. With ample number of visitor car parking slots, The showroom is open on from Saturday to Thursday, from 8am to 7:30PM. For more information, call 17732732.