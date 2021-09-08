Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons Partners with HSBC to Bring Flexi Installment Plan to its Customers

Listen to this article now

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons and HSBC Bank have joined hands to make it easier for customers to fulfill their home appliance and consumer electronic requirements through the HSBC Flexi Instalment Plan (FIP)* with repayment options covering a period of 3 to 12 months. Customers can apply for a Flexible Instalment Plan simply by calling the number on the back of their HSBC credit card after purchasing.

Mr. Farouk Y. Almoayyed, Chairman of Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, said, “Our company is always committed to creating value for our clientele. We are pleased to have this strategic alliance with HSBC to create a more structured spending program for our customers and to empower them to have convenient repayment (conveniently have repayment) options in a manner that will suit their financial commitments. (be easy on their finances.)”

Mr. Alok Gupta, CEO of Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, added, “With this partnership, our customers who purchase their home appliances in our showrooms or through our eCommerce website, can now benefit from greater flexibility in paying as they can now split their purchases into affordable monthly instalments depending on their preference. We encourage young professionals and families moving into their new flats and those looking to upgrade their existing appliances to avail of our showroom offers or shop online using their HSBC card.”

“We are always looking to add value to our proposition for our customers and help them to manage their finances even better. Our partnership with Y.K Almoayyed & Sons is one of the ways we can give our customers flexibility in repayment when they have to buy large items,” said Shakofa Asghar, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking in Bahrain.



A minimum spend of BD 100 and above will be eligible for the Flexi Instalment Plan with HSBC. This unique program with HSBC is available at YKA Electronics and Home Appliances showrooms in Manama, Gudaibiya and Sehla as well as online at www.ykalmoayyed.com.

*HSBC Flexi Instalment Plan Terms and Conditions apply.

* To find out more about Flexi Instalment Plan Terms and Conditions, please visit www.hsbc.com.bh