Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons Receives Appreciation of Association from KFH

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons has recently received a memento of appreciation from Kuwait Financial House (KFH) for the former’s continuous efforts in the distinguished partnership for years that it has had with the latter. This memento was presented to Mr Anas Abdulla, General Manager of Nissan, Infiniti and Renault by Mr Hamed Mashal, Head of Retail Banking of KFH who visited the Nissan showroom recently for a “meet and greet” session. Amongst other officials from KFH who were present at this session were Mr Omar Abdulaziz, Branding & Media Analyst, Corporate Communications and Mr Mansoor Al Ghurair, Consumer Finance, Assistant Manager, Auto Finance.

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons and KFH have had a long-standing association. They help YK Automotive customers receive excellent deals while purchasing a new car.

Receiving the memento from KFH, Mr Anas Abdulla, General Manager Nissan, Infiniti and Renault said, “We are extremely honored to receive this token of appreciation from KFH. KFH has been our long standing partner in providing excellent deals to our customers and we look forward to continued support and cooperation for many more years of this mutually rewarding business association”.