Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons Signs Exclusive Distributorship Agreement with Wurth-Germany

Listen to this article now

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons (YKA) signed an exclusive distributorship agreement recently with Wurth -Germany for wide range of Wurth brand products applications such as tools, Garage Equipment, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), industrial supplies, automotive accessories, safety, etc.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Farouk Yusuf Almoayyed – Chairman of YKA group signed the agreement with Mr. Jean Luc Thesmar – Senior Vice president of Wurth Middle East & Africa in a business meeting held at the Taj Exotica Resort – Palm Dubai.