Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons Signs MoU with Bahrain Polytechnic

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons (YKA) have signed a memorandum of understanding with Bahrain Polytechnic to explore venues of support and cooperation between the two establishments in order to create an advanced educational environment that contributes to enabling the youth to develop their skills and excel in their academic and professional careers, and to qualify them with the technical qualifications they require.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Almoayyed – Director at YKA, and Dr. Ciaran O Cathain – CEO of Bahrain Polytechnic in presence of Alok Gupta – CEO of YKA, along with other officials from both organizations.

The apprenticeship launch ceremony was held recently were YKA was honored for being one of the pioneering companies in the apprenticeship scheme with more than 17 opportunities given to young Bahraini nationals.

The awarding ceremony was conducted in the presence of H.E. Jameel Humaidan – Minister of Labour, H.E Engineer Wael Al Mubarak – Minister of Municipalities Affairs & Agriculture, H.E Sameer Nass – Chairman of Bahrain Chamber of Commerce & Industry, along with officials from Bahrain Polytechnic.