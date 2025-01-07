Yakutia PM Visits Bahrain EDB

- Advertisement -

His Excellency Kirill Bykov, Prime Minister of Yakutia, along with a distinguished delegation, visited the Bahrain Economic Development Board’s (Bahrain EDB) headquarters, in the presence of Her Excellency Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, His Excellency Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, and senior representatives from Bahrain’s investment promotion agency.

During the meeting, Her Excellency Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif underscored Bahrain’s commitment to fostering international partnerships, highlighting the country’s competitive advantages and its strategic location at the heart of the Arabian Gulf, reinforcing Bahrain EDB’s commitment to attracting investment and positioning the Kingdom of Bahrain as a dynamic gateway for global investors looking to tap into regional opportunities.